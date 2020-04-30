Kashmir Day: Yadgar-e-Shuhada inaugurated in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – President Arif Alvi on Saturday has inaugurated Yadgar-e-Shuhada in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day in Muzaffarabad.

According to details, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other prominent leaders participated in the event to highlight the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian atrocities.

Speaking on the occasion, President Arif Alvi said this monument will help our future generations remember the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people.

He said we will always remember the struggle and the sacrifices of Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan s history is incomplete until the liberation of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The president regretted that the promises made with the Kashmiris regarding their right to self-determination were not fulfilled by the international community.

He however said no power can stop the Kashmiris from getting freedom from the cruel Indian clutches. He said Modi government is setting India on fire by pursuing hate based Hindutva policy.

It is to be mentioned here that Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks are being held in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains have been formed at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and Rawalakot.

One minute silence was also observed at 10:00 am across the country to express harmony with the Kashmiris. A flag hoisting ceremony was also carried out in Ziyarat.