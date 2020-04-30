PPP chief urged the international community to play role in ensuring freedom to people of Kashmir

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Saturday has said that Kashmir issue is incomplete agenda of partition.

In a message, the PPP chief urged the international community to play role in ensuring freedom to the innocent people of the valley.

On the other hand, Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked to expose worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Solidarity walks are being held in Islamabad, Muzafarabad, Gilgit and in four provincial headquarters. Human chains have been formed at Kohala Bridge, Mangla Bridge and Rawalakot.

One minute silence was also observed at 10:00 am across the country to express harmony with the Kashmiris. A flag hoisting ceremony was also carried out in Ziyarat.