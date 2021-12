Announcing a long march on such a historic day is an attempt to divide nation: CM Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) decision to hold long march on Pakistan Day is incomprehensible.

CM Buzdar, in a statement, said that the opposition alliance is trying to back down from long march as it did from tendering resignations.

He further said that announcing a long march on such a historic day is an attempt to divide the nation. Masses will not forgive PDM for such acts, he added.