LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 7 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,287,393. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,784 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 232 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,042 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,627 in Sindh 5,864 in KP, 961 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 362 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 476,958 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,560 in Punjab 180,412 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,960 in Islamabad, 34,580 in Azad Kashmir 33,509 in Balochistan and 10,414 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 22,295,147 coronavirus tests and 41,062 in the last 24 hours. 1,246,783 patients have recovered in the country whereas 813 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.56 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 81,806,077 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 404,422 in last 24 hours. 52,303,524 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 623,110 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 126,586,512 with 1,011,868 in the last 24 hours.