KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire broke out in a yarn factory located in the industrial of New Karachi area of Karachi in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

The fire spread very quickly and also engulfed the other parts of the factory as a large quantity of yarn and ready-made socks were stored in the factory.

At least five fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and started operation and doused the fire after a hectic effort. Fire brigade officials said that the cause of fire is still not known.

The rescue sources informed that no one died or wounded in the blaze. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

