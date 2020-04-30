PDM announces 'Mehengai March' towards Islamabad on March 23

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an anti-government alliance of the opposition parties – on Monday while renaming its much-delayed long march to “Mehengai March” announced to march towards Islamabad on March 23.

Addressing a press conference after the PDM meeting in Islamabad on Monday, PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the PDM leadership would hold meetings in all the four provinces regarding the inflation march.

He said that the incumbent government came to power in wake of rigging in 2018 general election.

Fazlur Rehman said that all the leaders of the opposition parties attended today s meeting and the situation in the country was discussed, adding that the issue of resignations was also discussed in the meeting but the PDM will decide when and how to do it voluntarily.

The JUI-F chief further went on to say that the opposition leadership will also hold meetings with Supreme Court Bar Assosciation (SCBA), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and business community regarding “Mehengai March”.

Steering Committee recommendations

Earlier, the steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had finalized recommendations for the long march and plan for resignations during a meeting chaired by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

During the meeting, recommendations had been made in support of the resignations, which will be presented at the meeting heads of PDM parties.

The committee members had also agreed that the opposition alliance should hold a long march and tender resignations from assemblies.

It had agreed that conventions and protest rallies should be held all across the country before the long march while it was decided that time of long march and tendering resignations time and determination of date will be decided by the PDM chiefs meeting.