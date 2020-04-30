PIA gets permission to operate more flights to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday obtained permission to operate more flights to Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia helped obtain permission to operate more flights to the Kingdom. PIA Country Manager met with Ali Rajab, an official of Saudi Arabia s General Authority for Civil Aviation.

According to the spokesman, the number of weekly flights to the Kingdom has been increased from 33 to 48, with 8 flights to Dammam, 8 to Madinah, 9 to Riyadh and 23 to Jeddah.

CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the national carrier was in the forefront in meeting the travel needs of Pakistanis and if required more flights would be operated.