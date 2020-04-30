Asim Iftikhar said the heart-wrenching scenes of the razing of the Babri Mosque are still fresh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Monday urged the international community, United Nations and other world organizations to put pressure on India to abide by its obligations under International law to protect Muslim places of worship from Hindutva extremism.

In his statement on Monday, on the eve of tragic demolition of Babri Masjid by BJP-RSS zealots, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said world bodies should ensure effective safety of all minorities and their holy sites in India.

He said this day is a stark reminder of the hysteria and hatred exhibited in India against Muslims and their heritage 29 years ago with state complicity.

Asim Iftikhar said the heart-wrenching scenes of the razing of the Babri Mosque are still fresh not only in the minds of Muslims across the globe but also in the collective conscience of the international community.

He said the defective Indian Supreme Court judgement of November 2019 and the subsequent shameless acquittal of criminals, mainly BJP leaders who had presided over the demolition in public glare, is testimony to India s fast descent into majoritarianism and Hindutva extremism.

The spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon India to take immediate steps to halt the illegal construction of a temple at the place of Babri Masjid, reconstruct the Babri Masjid at its original site and ensure the safety and protection of mosques and Islamic holy sites in India.

He said meaningful steps must be taken to ensure safety, security and religious freedom for all minorities especially Muslims in India.