ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR has visited Dakar port of Senegal.

According to Pakistan Navy Spokesperson, the Mission Commander held important meetings with Senegal’s Minister of Defense and Chiefs of Armed Forces.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed.

Pakistan Navy also organized a medical camp in Dakar in view of the precautionary measures taken against Coronavirus. More than two thousand patients were provided the facilities of treatment and medicine there.