LAHORE (Dunya News) - The steering committee of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chaired by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has prepared recommendations regarding long march and resignations from assemblies.

During the meeting, recommendations were made in support of the resignations, which will be presented at the meeting heads of PDM parties.

The committee members agreed that the opposition alliance should hold a long march and tender resignations from assemblies but the time and date of the long march and resignations will be decided in the tomorrow’s meeting.

According to sources, conventions and protest rallies will be held in all the four provinces before the long march.