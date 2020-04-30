LAHORE (Dunya News) – Body of Sri Lankan factory manager, who was killed by mob, has been shifted to Lahore.

According to details, district administration have shifted body of Priyantha Diyawadana to a private hospital under tight security.

After the appropriate arrangement the body will be shifted to Islamabad from where it will be sent to Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, Prime Imran Khan has assured the Sri Lankan President that strict action would be taken in accordance with the law against the culprits involved in the Sialkot tragedy.

In his tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote that he had a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and conveyed nation’s anger and shame over vigilante killing of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Diyawadana in Sialkot.