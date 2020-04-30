NA-133 by-election: Shahbaz Sharif urges people to block inflation with the power of votes

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League (N) President and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif urged people to participate fully in NA-133 by-election.

In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif said that people should block inflation, economic destruction and unemployment with the power of their votes.

Moreover, he said people should not be deceived by words, claims and slogans and they should vote on the basis of performance only.

He exclaimed that only Pakistan Muslim League (N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif can provide relief to the country and people.

Shahbaz Sharif appealed to the people to leave their homes and vote in order to change the deteriorating situation of the country.

He further directed that his party leaders and workers should remain active to facilitate people in polling stations.