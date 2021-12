The premier will inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transport system

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT service on December 10.

Federal Minister, in a tweet, said that the premier will inaugurate Karachi’s first modern transport system on the 10th of this month.

