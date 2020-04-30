LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 6 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,286,825. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,767 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 372 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,037 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,626 in Sindh 5,858 in KP, 958 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 476,674 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,453 in Punjab 180,316 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,887 in Islamabad, 34,576 in Azad Kashmir 33,506 in Balochistan and 10,413 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 22,211,141 coronavirus tests and 45,307 in the last 24 hours. 1,245,606 patients have recovered in the country whereas 854 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.82 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 81,076,341 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 296,563 in last 24 hours. 51,163,078 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 427,334 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 124,760,553 with 706,253 in the last 24 hours.