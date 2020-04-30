Polling begins for NA-133 by-election

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The polling for by-election in Na 133 constituency of Lahore started at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm on Dec 5, 2021.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for by-election, with a tough contest expected between PML-N’s candidate Shaista Pervez and Peoples Party’s Aslam Gul.

Moreover, 254 polling stations have been set up for the polling process of NA-133 in which 22 polling stations are of A category, 198 of B category and 34 polling stations of C category.

200 separate polling stations have been set up for men and women whereas 54 mixed polling stations have also been set up.

For foolproof polling, senior police officers have been deployed to monitor the security arrangements through patrolling or control room, CCPO Lahore told.