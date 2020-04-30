Police have conducted raids in over 200 areas of the city: IG Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Inspector-General Rao Sardar Ali Khan said Saturday that police have arrested 118 men, including 13 prime suspects, for murdering and burning the body of a Sri Lankan national.

At a press conference in Lahore, IG Punjab and provincial government spokesperson Hassan Khawar briefed media on the investigations into the Sialkot incident.

The IG said that during the last 24 hours, police have conducted raids in over 200 areas of the city and arrested nearly 120 men.

The spokesperson of Punjab revealed that the police have obtained CCTV footage of the attack from 160 cameras installed at the site.

He said that the post-mortem of the victim has been conducted and Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar are overseeing the investigations themselves.

Detailing the sequence of the events that led to the incident, IG Rao said that the DPO of Sialkot reached the site 17 minutes after the first complaint.