LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday has said that every Pakistani is saddened by the tragic Sialkot incident.

Punjab Chief Minister, in a statement said that the elements who are responsible for the incident do not deserve to be called human beings and reiterated that they don’t deserve any leniency and will not be able to escape from a dreadful punishment.

Islam is a religion of peace and reconciliation and there is no room for violence in the religion, he added.

On the other hand, the security personnel on Saturday have arrested second prime suspect who incited the mob to torture Sri Lankan manager Priyantha Kumara to death in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

According to details, suspect Talha has been shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation. So far, police officers have arrested over 100 people with the help of CCTV for killing the manager.