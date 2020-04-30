Farrukh Habib in his tweet said that main culprit involved in Sialkot incident has been arrested.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday condemned the ‘horrific mob attack’ on the Sri Lankan factory manager burnt alive in Sialkot.

“We are investigating, main culprit Farhan Idrees has been arrested,” the minister wrote on his twitter account.

Condemn the horrific mob attack on the Sri Lankan factory manager burnt alive in #Sialkot.

We are investigating, main culprit Farhan Idrees has been arrested. 100 others are in Police custody, cases on terrorism have been registered by the Police against the responsible. pic.twitter.com/vHm4pON441 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 3, 2021

Farrukh Habib said 100 other [accused persons] were in police custody. Terrorism cases have been registered against the responsible by the police, Farrukh added.

