QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Health Department said that no new case of COVID-19 was reported in the province in the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 983 tests were conducted for the virus on Friday which came negative. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Balochistan stands at 32,483 as no new case was reported in the past 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 33 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,090 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. At least 360 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan.

