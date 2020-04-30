ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday while expressing concern over rising air pollution in the country directed to strictly tightening of monitoring.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on pollution-related issues in the country, directed the federal and provincial governments to get major industrial units like brick kilns and steel furnaces relocated outside the cities with effective restrictions.

He also called for incentivizing the use of quality fuel and gradual replacement of vehicles with electric vehicles (EV).

Imran Khan mentioned how developed countries had shifted to modern technology including conversion of public transport to electric vehicles (EV). He directed that the new buses for all metros in the country should be electric vehicles.

The prime minister said the pollution was a silent killer but environmental protection had never been a priority of the past governments, adding that there is no more room for negligence.

PM Imran underlined the importance of saving our big cities from pollution as it has a huge social and economic costs. “We must incentivise the industry for shifting their units out of the city and the use of modern technology for environment safety,” he added.

The prime minister directed the Punjab Government to adopt a comprehensive smog control policy at the earliest. He directed the federal government and provincial governments of Punjab and KP to immediately work on a short, medium and long term comprehensive plan for forward-looking policies with the timelines for implementation.