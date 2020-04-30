Imran Khan said he is overseeing the investigations and those responsible will be punished

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager as a day of shame for Pakistan.

In a tweet on Friday, he said that he is overseeing the investigations and those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. He said arrests are being made.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says all those involved in Sialkot incident will be brought to book and punished according to law.

In a statement on Friday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken serious notice of the horrific incident and directed Punjab government to arrest all culprits within twenty four hours.

He said that said a transparent and impartial inquiry would be held into the incident.

He said that protection of life and properties of foreigners and non-Muslim is responsibility of the state and nobody can be allowed to take the law in hand.

The Minister said that Sialkot incident is an extra-judicial killing and heinous attempt to create religious hatred in the country.