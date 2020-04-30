LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least 50 people were apprehended after an angry mob in Sialkot tortured a Sri Lankan man to death, Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference flanked by Special Representative of the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and IG Punjab in Lahore, he expressed regret over the killing of Sri Lankan citizen.

At least 50 people have been arrested in connection with the incident, he said and added the process of identification of those involved in the incident is underway through CCTV footage.

Khawar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar have ordered an investigation into the incident, adding that action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

Offering his condolences to the victim’s family, Ashrafi said that the country’s religious scholars would soon hold a joint press conference to condemn the issue. “We will also go to the Sri Lankan embassy for condolences,” he added.

The Incident

Earlier today, a mob in Sialkot tortured a Sri Lankan national to death and then burnt his body. The incident occured in Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, where workers of private factories attacked the export manager of a factory and burnt his body after killing him.

As per reports, police were later sent to the area to bring the situation under control.

Sialkot district police officer Umar Saeed Malik said the man, identified as Priyantha Kumara, was a Sri Lankan national.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had also taken notice of the incident, describing it as a “very tragic incident”. He said a report had been summoned from the inspector general of police and a high-level inquiry ordered to determine the reasons behind the lynching.

“Every aspect of the incident should be investigated and a report should be submitted. Action should be taken against those who take the law into their own hands,” he added.