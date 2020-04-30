Pakistan Talent Hunt Program: PM nominates 2022 as youth Year

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Talent Hunt Program, the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan decided to nominate the year 2022 as the year of Youth.

The government is going to launch Pakistan’s biggest talent hunt program on December 6.

According to sources, Prime Minister called Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar for a briefing on the preparations for the Talent Hunt program.

For this purpose, renowned world athletes have also been contacted by the government and have also been offered to coach Pakistani talent according to international standards.

On the other hand, Federal Minister Dr. Fahmida Mirza, while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant Usman Dar, said, "Together we will take the sports sector forward, sports activities are being increased, sports complexes are being mobilized across the country, students of universities will participate in these games."

Usman Dar said that he will provide full opportunities to the youth of Pakistan to move forward in the field of sports, sports culture will be nurtured in Pakistan, 200,000 youth are being provided technical training and 100,000 youth have received technical training already.

Usman Dar further said, "We will never leave the youth of Sindh alone, a football academy will be set up at university of Karachi, new talent will be found through talent hunt program in every province, we are focusing on sports sectors on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”