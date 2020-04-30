48 new cases have been reported across the Punjab during the past 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Dengue has claimed two more lives in Punjab while 48 new cases have been reported across the province during the past 24 hours.

According to Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 468 patients are under treatment at different government hospitals.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.