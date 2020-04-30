Pakistan Embassy in Serbia's Twitter criticizes PM over withheld salaries

SERBIA (Dunya News) - The employees of Pakistani Embassy in Serbia took to twitter and said that they have been deprived of salaries since 3 months.

On a social networking website Serbian employees working for Pakistani embassy wrote, “With inflation breaking all previous records, how long do you expect @ImranKhanPTI that we goverment officials will remain silent & keep working for you without been paid for past 3 months.”

While expressing their grievances the employees said, “our children have been forced out of school due to non payment of fees, is this #NayaPakistan?”