QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least three more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,483 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,300,724 people were screened for the virus till December 2 (Thursday) out of which three more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least two new cases were reported in Quetta and one in Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 46 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,077 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 360 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 0.25 percent in the province.

