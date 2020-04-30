Ch Sarwar said the IMF is giving us a loan and not a charity

LONDON (Dunya News) – Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday while slamming the ruling party’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that PTI government handed over "everything" to the international lender.

Speaking at an event in London on Thursday, he said that we have mortgaged everything to get a loan of $6 billion, adding that he did not want to become a governor but accepted the party’s the decision.

The governor Punjab said that if you do not agree with the leadership in Pakistan, it is said that there are differences.

Sarwar went on to say that, “The international lender will give us $6 billion in total over the next three years but secured everything in writing from us, adding that this is a loan and not a charity.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has never interfered in my work,” he said and added local government elections will be held on a party basis next year.