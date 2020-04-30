Deadlock between PTI, PML-Q ends over new LG system in Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The latest round of talks between the ruling PTI and its key coalition partner, PML-Q ended the deadlock over the new local body system in Punjab on Thursday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) have agreed on a new setup of local government system, according to which there will be 11 metropolitan corporations in Punjab and there will be metropolitan corporations at 9 divisional headquarters.

Gujarat and Sialkot will also have metropolitan corporations and the metropolitan will have a lord mayor. The remaining 25 districts of Punjab will have district councils and district councils will be headed by district mayors.

There will neither be tehsil councils and municipal corporations, nor municipal committees and town committees, while other setups of the LG system will be abolished and there will be only Metropolitan, District Council, Village Council and Neighborhood Council.