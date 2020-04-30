LAHORE (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader of National Assembly and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif has rejected the mini budget.

Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement, said that announcement of mini budget by the government is a proof that government lied to nation and business community while announcing the annual budget. Imran Niazi has taken another u-turn, he added.

PML-N president said that the mini budget will prove to be the last nail in coffin of country’s economy. He also warned that after new legislation, government will become tax collector for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and economy of the country will be directly under the control of the financial institution.

On the other hand, PML-N president also held a telephonic conversation with Mustafa Kamal and expressed reservations on current situation of inflation.