ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday has welcomed the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to constitute technical committees on the matters of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voting right for overseas Pakistanis.

This was stated by the minister on social-networking website Twitter.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government will extend full cooperation to the election commission in this regard.