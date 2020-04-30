PPP announces countrywide protest against inflation from December 10: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party has announced a protest against inflation from December 10. Vice President Pakistan Peoples Party and Senator Sherry Rehman said that it is now in the best interest of country that the government steps down.

Sherry Rehman tweeted on the social networking website that oil prices in the global market are falling but the government of Pakistan has not reduced the prices of petrol, it is collecting more than Rs 27 per litre of petrol and Rs 33 on diesel, OGRA recommended the government to reduce oil prices but the government did not.

Sherry Rehman further said that petrol could have been cheaper by Rs 5 to Rs 8, why did the government not reduce petrol prices? Why is the army of ministers not responding to this?

On the other hand, electricity and gas prices are rising every month, the government has increased the power tariff by Rs 4.74 paisa in terms of fuel adjustment through which government will loot Rs 60 billion from the public in December.