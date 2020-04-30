ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan said that government is taking all possible steps for the ease of common man.

In this regard, a meeting on Ehsaas Ration Program was chaired by Prime Minister and attended by Special Assistant of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, Special Assistant to PM Shahbaz Gill along with other senior officials.

The Prime Minister directed district authorities to raise awareness among the profiteers of Ehsaas Ration Program including grocery stores and other potential beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that people are facing difficulties due to inflation therefore the government is subsidizing essential commodities for them.

Imran Khan directed that concerned authorities should expedite the registration process to benefit the poor.

Those who don’t learn from history are condemned to repeating the same mistakes. pic.twitter.com/x5cU9FhHgY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 2, 2021

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Dutch philosopher’s statement on social networking website Twitter and wrote that those who do not learn from history are condemned to repeating the same mistakes.