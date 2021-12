Martyred soldier Muhammad Shafiq laid to rest with military honor

MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army soldier Muhammad Shafiq on Thursday has been laid to rest with military honor, stated Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The soldier embraced martyrdom while performing his duties under United Nations (UN) mission.

Funeral prayer of Muhammad Shafiq was offered in Mian Channu which was also attended by several officers of armed forces.

Muhammad Shafiq joined UN mission in 2021 and survived by wife and three sons.