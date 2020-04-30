The PML-Q announced that the party would not support any law that ignores the rural areas

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The deadlock in talks between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the government persisted on Wednesday as both sides held a meeting to discuss draft Local Bodies Act.

A joint meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partner Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) was held through video link in which Federal Ministers including Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Shafqat Mahmood participated while PML-Q was represented by Monis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The Punjab government was represented by Local Government Minister Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed.

During the meeting the PML-Q said that the party would not support such a bill that would deprive the rural areas of their rights.

The PML-Q further said that the more representation to semi-urban and less representation to rural areas in the new local government system is not acceptable.

The message was conveyed to the Punjab government in the talks between acting governor of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at the federal level while the federation failed to convince PML-Q in the meeting.

