Punjab govt decides to hold LG elections through EVMs

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab government on Wednesday decided to hold local body elections through electronic voting machines.

According to sources, the government has taken a big decision that the election on electronic voting machines in Punjab will be included in the Local Bodies Act.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has approved the inclusion of clause on EVM machine in the Local Bodies Act, while the federal government has enacted a law and the Punjab government will also make EVM a part of the Local Bodies Act.