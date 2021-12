Views were exchanged on development issues during the meeting

ISLAMANAD (Dunya News) – Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on development issues in the province including provision of electricity to Gwadar and timely completion of development projects.

They also discussed matters pertaining to uninterrupted gas supply to the province in winter season and construction of Quetta-Karachi highway.