ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have no agenda or program.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the minister said that merely criticism does not bring you success as there should also be an alternative agenda to attract people.



He said instead of having desire to remove the government, the two parties need to present their proposals about reforms.



Earlier, Fawad Ch told that Federal Cabinet while discussing the most important decision on the electronic voting machine opined that after amendment in the [election] laws, it is mandatory for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold all next by-polls through these machines.



“If elections are not conducted through the EVMs, there is another opinion that the government will not be able to fund ECP,” he said.



The minister said the ECP should ensure use of the EVMs in all the next elections as the Parliament had given mandate in this regard.