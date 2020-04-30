LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,285,254. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,737 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 414 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,027 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,621 in Sindh 5,846 in KP, 955 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 475,820 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,185 in Punjab 180,075 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,722 in Islamabad, 34,556 in Azad Kashmir 33,484 in Balochistan and 10,412 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 22,028,156 coronavirus tests and 42,381 in the last 24 hours. 1,242,354 patients have recovered in the country whereas 896 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.97 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 80,284,860 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 247,548 in last 24 hours. 50,184,100 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 229,518 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 123,032,063 with 470,585 in the last 24 hours.