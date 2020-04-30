QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least five more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,476 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,298,017 people were screened for the virus till November 30 (Tuesday) out of which five more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least two new cases were reported in Quetta, two in Noshki and one in Taftan.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 43 active coronavirus cases in the province while 32,073 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 360 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 0.98 percent in the province.

