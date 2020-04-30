Military lands can only be used for defence purpose, CJP remarks in suo moto case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday has conducted hearing on a suo moto case pertaining to using military land for commercial purpose.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed asked Defence Secretary retired Lt Gen Mian Mohammad Hilal Hussain to return the land to the government if any activity regarding defence is not being carried out on this area.

Cinemas, petrol pumps, housing societies, shopping malls and wedding halls have been constructed on the land reserved for defence purpose, he remarked.

The apex court said that all the Cantonment Board’s lands are facing the similar issue. A retired major had given the land of global marquee on lease, he told.

The CJP further asked about the action taken against the responsible people. Your army officials purchased the land and then sold it. How we can recover this area now, he said from the secretary.

