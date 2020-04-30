Dozens of vehicles collide at motorway due to heavy fog injuring 20 people

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) - Dozens of vehicles collided due to heavy fog on motorway M2 injuring more than 20 people in the accident.

Reportedly, due to heavy fog at highway early in the morning dozens of vehicles collided at three points while traveling from Lahore to Sheikhupura including Kala Shah Kaku, Khanpur and Qila Sattar Shah leaving more than 20 people injured.

Rescue 1122 personnel arrived at the incident and rushed 12 people to DHQ Hospital while other passengers were given medical attention on the spot.

The accident led to long queues of vehicles on the motorway and resulted in closure of the motorway.