LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,284,840. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,728 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 475 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,023 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,621 in Sindh 5,842 in KP, 954 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 360 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 475,616 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,094 in Punjab 179,995 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,689 in Islamabad, 34,556 in Azad Kashmir 33,479 in Balochistan and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,985,775 coronavirus tests and 42,577in the last 24 hours. 1,242,236 patients have recovered in the country whereas 905 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.1 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 79,999,013 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 134,134 in last 24 hours. 49,954,582 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 110,163 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 122,561,478 with 242,263 in the last 24 hours.