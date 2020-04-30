Murad Ali Shah said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the province has reported no death from coronavirus during the last 24 hours whereas 331 new cases were confirmed.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 16,307 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 133 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 15 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 139 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 460,357.

He said that at least 7,621 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 185 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 16 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

