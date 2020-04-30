  Published On 29 November,2021 07:01 pm
Usman Bazdar said that action should be taken against the staff who allowed modeling.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of bareheaded photoshoot at premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary.

The Punjab CM also ordered an inquiry into the photo shoot at Gurdwara Kartarpur premises.

“We respect the sentiments of minorities living in Pakistan,” he said and added it is clear that the incident has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

“Not only will action be taken against those responsible after a comprehensive investigation into the incident but it will also be seen being taken,” he added.

On the other hand, Punjab Police has launched probe into the incident.

Punjab Police in its statement on social networking website said that all aspects of the incident are being investigated and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible, adding that the management of the relevant brand and model are also being investigated.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had also demanded an apology from a clothing brand s designer and model for staging a photo session at the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Meanwhile, the clothing firm has apologized on its Instagram account, stating that "Mannat Clothing did not participate in any of the photo shoots shown on our accounts." A third-party (blogger) sent us these photos, in which they were wearing our clothing.

 

 