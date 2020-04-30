Usman Bazdar said that action should be taken against the staff who allowed modeling.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday took notice of bareheaded photoshoot at premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur and sought a report from the chief secretary.

The Punjab CM also ordered an inquiry into the photo shoot at Gurdwara Kartarpur premises.

Usman Bazdar said that action should be taken against the staff who allowed modeling.

“We respect the sentiments of minorities living in Pakistan,” he said and added it is clear that the incident has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community.

“Not only will action be taken against those responsible after a comprehensive investigation into the incident but it will also be seen being taken,” he added.

On the other hand, Punjab Police has launched probe into the incident.

Punjab Police are investigating all aspects related to this incident and strict legal action will be taken against responsible. Management of concerned brand & model are being investigated. Worship places of all religions are equally respectable.@MashwaniAzhar https://t.co/HLqwRKmOKY — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) November 29, 2021

Punjab Police in its statement on social networking website said that all aspects of the incident are being investigated and strict legal action will be taken against those responsible, adding that the management of the relevant brand and model are also being investigated.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had also demanded an apology from a clothing brand s designer and model for staging a photo session at the Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The Designer and the model must apologise to Sikh Community #KartarPurSahib is a religious symbol and not a Film set….. https://t.co/JTkOyveXvn — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) November 29, 2021

Meanwhile, the clothing firm has apologized on its Instagram account, stating that "Mannat Clothing did not participate in any of the photo shoots shown on our accounts." A third-party (blogger) sent us these photos, in which they were wearing our clothing.