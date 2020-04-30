The monitoring officer ordered the PPP MNA to pay the fine within 3 days.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday fined Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for violating code of conduct.

In NA-133 by-election, District Monitoring Officer imposed a fine of Rs 49,500 on PPP Central Punjab President and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The monitoring officer ordered the PPP MNA to pay the fine within 3 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had served notices on the former prime minister and PPP candidate for NA-133 by-poll Aslam Gill for allegedly violating the code of conduct.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on Dec 5. According to the ECP, MNA Ashraf allegedly participated in the election campaign of Aslam Gill despite ban.

“Sufficent evidence has been found which corroborates your alleged violation of para-17 of the code of conduct for political parties and contesting candidates issued by the ECP for the conduct of the by-election in NA-133,” the ECP notice to Ashraf reads.

It further said: “In view of the alleged repeated violations, you are called upon to appear in person, along with a written statement, to clarify your position on Nov 29 before the district monitoring officer.”