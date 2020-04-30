ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The federal cabinet will consider a 13-point agenda.

According to sources, a detailed briefing on economic indicators will be given in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister. The meeting will also be briefed on the vacancies of CEOs and MDs in various ministries and divisions while the cabinet will approve relaxation in the National Aviation Policy 2019 Act.

The meeting will also consider Roll 68 of Civil Aviation of the flight altitude of aircraft. The cabinet will approve vehicle import scheme for officials of Pakistani embassy in Iran.

The sources further said that the meeting will be briefed to the approval of entry into the country on Tablighi visas and extension of visas and manufacture and promotion of medicines for pharmaceutical companies while the Cabinet will also approve appointment of EOBI Chairman on the contract.