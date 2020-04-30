LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,284,365. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,718 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 176 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,019 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,621 in Sindh 5,838 in KP, 953 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 475,285 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 443,014 in Punjab 179,961 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,661 in Islamabad, 34,554 in Azad Kashmir 33,479 in Balochistan and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,913,668 coronavirus tests and 29,530 in the last 24 hours. 1,241,761 patients have recovered in the country whereas 923 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 0.59 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 79,903,178 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 147,862 in last 24 hours. 49,844,419 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 107,453 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 122,319,215 with 253,060 in the last 24 hours.