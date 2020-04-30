JI's mass demonstration against countrywide inflation ends at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-i-Islami s (JI) mass demonstration against countrywide inflation ended at D-Chowk in Islamabad today.

Earlier, Jamaat-i-Islami(JI) held protests against countrywide inflation at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Crossing-over all the barriers placed in D-Chowk the protesters held the demonstration under leadership of Chief Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq.

Meanwhile the police was allocated at the D-Chowk and protesters tried to enter parliament house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief JI Sirajul Haq demanded the conduction of fair and transparent election from the government. He added that their party supports a system of complete democracy.