ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Sunday said that Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project would be ready for trial operations in Karachi in the next 10 days.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said after that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the Green Line BRT project.

The planning minister said that following the trial operations of around two weeks, the Green Line bus service will start its commercial operations from December 25.