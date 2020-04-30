Life threatening kite flying continues, one killed due to string on neck

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Despite government claims of reining in kite-makers, the life threatening game of kite flying is still going on in Lahore.

A 19-year-old lost his life when a chemically processed kite string cut his throat at Shalimar Link Road. The bloody game of kite flying continues despite notices from the CM and CCPO.

According to reports, 19-year-old victim who is identified as Asad was a resident of Mushtaq Colony. Asad was on his bike when the string of the kite cut his throat and he died on the spot after receiving a cut on his neck.

Moreover, when the young man’s body reached his home there was commotion and mourning by the family members due to the tragic accident.

Despite the kite flying ban police appear to be unable to stop the dangerous game, citizens complained while talking to the media.

There have been several deaths including young children due to kite flying over the years.